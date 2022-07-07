Incorporations

Eight South Arkansas incorporations have been reported by the Arkansas Secretary of State since our last report.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 5, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Lafayette

Scooter's Ice House LLC, Gary Plumley, 39 Lafayette Drive 172, Stamps filed 6/27/22.

Nevada

Beldazzled By Belle LLC, Amber Renee Butler, 309 East 3rd St. N, Prescott filed 6/27/22.

Sarah Lynn Homestead LLC, Sarah Lynn Johnson, 191 Nevada 407, Prescott filed 6/29/22.

Ouachita

Brandy Dixon Designs Co. LLC, Brandy Dixon, 118 E. Washington St., Camden filed 6/27/22.

WM Operating, Inc, Nathan K. Lamkin, 151 Curry Field Road, Stephens filed 6/29/22.

A&M Dispatcher Service LLC, Ashley R. Neal, 530 Carson St., Camden filed 7/1/22.

G Mac Catering, LLC, Gretchen McMillon, 768 Crestwood Road, Camden filed 7/1/22.

Union

South AR Senior Care LLC, Gregory Carr, 631 E. 7th St., El Dorado filed 6/27/22.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you