South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 5, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Lafayette
Scooter's Ice House LLC, Gary Plumley, 39 Lafayette Drive 172, Stamps filed 6/27/22.
Nevada
Beldazzled By Belle LLC, Amber Renee Butler, 309 East 3rd St. N, Prescott filed 6/27/22.
Sarah Lynn Homestead LLC, Sarah Lynn Johnson, 191 Nevada 407, Prescott filed 6/29/22.
Ouachita
Brandy Dixon Designs Co. LLC, Brandy Dixon, 118 E. Washington St., Camden filed 6/27/22.
WM Operating, Inc, Nathan K. Lamkin, 151 Curry Field Road, Stephens filed 6/29/22.
A&M Dispatcher Service LLC, Ashley R. Neal, 530 Carson St., Camden filed 7/1/22.
G Mac Catering, LLC, Gretchen McMillon, 768 Crestwood Road, Camden filed 7/1/22.
Union
South AR Senior Care LLC, Gregory Carr, 631 E. 7th St., El Dorado filed 6/27/22.