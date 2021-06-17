Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $608,942.50 in May, down from $738,494 in April, according to a report released June 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
For May, Columbia County had lottery winnings of $392,075 awarded, down from $455,299 awarded in April.
According to the report, Arkansas' lottery ticket sales totaled $58,602,668 for May, down from $66,839,867 in April. For May winnings of $38,449,781 were awarded statewide, down from $43,260,549 awarded in April.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings as follows for the month of May:
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $100,275 for May, with winnings of $63,597 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $674,098 for May, with winnings of $418,043 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $161,856 for May, with winnings of $103,264 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $1,018,948 for May, with winnings of $629,398 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $277,466 for May, with winnings of $172,710 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $964,086.50 for May, with winnings of $612,386 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,526,118 for May, with winnings of $938,287 awarded.
According to the ASL report, Columbia County retailers had the following lottery ticket sales for the month of May.
Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $106,496; online sales $18,366.50; total sales $124,862.50.
Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, instant sales $98,700; online sales $5,889.50; total sales $104,589.50.
Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, instant sales $32,100; online sales $2,601.50; total sales $34,701.50.
Dixie Mart No. 25, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, instant sales $36,600; online sales $2,631.50; total sales $39,231.50.
E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, instant sales $28,800; online sales $3,280; total sales $32,080.
Dixie Mart No. 28, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $32,100; online sales $3,302.50; total sales $35,402.50.
Dixie Mart No. 27 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $25,200; online sales $2,122.50; total sales $27,322.50.
Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $19,500; online sales $5,053; total sales $24,553.
Dixie Mart No. 23, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, instant sales $24,501; online sales $5,057; total sales $29,558.
Dixie Mart No. 21, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $21,600; online sales $4,793.50; total sales $26,393.50.
Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, instant sales $26,400; online sales $3,186.50; total sales $29,586.50.
Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, instant sales $35,400; online sales $3,124.50; total sales $38,524.50.
Murphy USA 6925, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, instant sales $18,569; online sales $1,845; total sales $20,414.
Emerson Food Mart, 402 N Elm St., Emerson, instant sales $22,170; online sales $4,800.50; total sales $26,970.50.
Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, instant sales $13,500; online sales $1,141.50; total sales $14,641.50.
Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, instant sales $543; online sales $196; total sales $739.
Brookshire Food Store #81, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales -$694; online sales $66; total sales -$628.
It is noted that Brookshire Food Store had a negative total in instant sales and total sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.