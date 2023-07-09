Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, or until all boxes have been distributed.
The truck will be parked at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds on U.S. 82.
Recipients must come inside the Fairgrounds building to check in. Once checked in, recipients will go back to their vehicle and proceed to line up.
The next mobile pantry for Lafayette County will be October 11. Recipients must bring photo identification or proof of address for verifying they are residents of Lafayette County.
Distribution is limited to 1 box per household and 2 households per vehicle.