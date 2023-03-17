The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism recently awarded $6.489 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects within 35 counties across the state.
The grants fall into two categories: Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.
The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program (ORGP) has provided $50.3 million in matching grants since 1988 and $14.3 million in FUN Park grants since 1991. These awards have helped cities and counties develop public outdoor recreation facilities.
Project officers make recommendations regarding the feasibility of proposed facilities, eligibility for grant monies and other facets of the planning process. Each year, nearly 200 site visits are conducted to assist local communities.
The 2023 matching grant recipients in South Arkansas:
Horatio (Sevier County) to improve Hendrix Sports Complex adding new play equipment border timbers, engineered wood fiber and ADA access – $24,990.
Miller County for play equipment, a pavilion, parking and a sidewalk at Alex Smith County Park – $78,336.20.
Prescott (Nevada County) to provide a shade structure and basketball goals for Prescott City Park; to construct an ADA-accessible parking pad that will connect to the concession stand, install a chain link fence, lighting and a gravel parking lot at McRae Park – $36,676.15
The 2023 FUN Park grant recipients in South Arkansas are:
Arkansas City (Desha County) to install a basketball court and pavilion – $100,000.
Buckner (Lafayette County) to include a walking trail, play equipment, a sidewalk and remove old play equipment at Leroy Brown Memorial Park – $99,997.30
Emmet (Nevada County) to construct a multi-purpose pavilion with electrical and water access, repair existing walking trail and parking at Fireman’s Park – $100,000
McNab (Hempstead County) to rehabilitate walking trail and add benches – $99,991.20
Rison (Cleveland County) to include sensory stations, benches and parking at Veterans Park and Powell Park – $99,968.
Star City (Lincoln County) to install play equipment, trash/recycling receptacles, benches and sidewalks – $100,000