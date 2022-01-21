South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 18, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Richard Alan Lewis, 860 Columbia Road 32, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 11.
Jeffrey Allan Cheatham and Mylinda Edwards Cheatham, 1414 Colquitt, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 14.
Derek Deon Johnson and Lasonia Ruth Johnson, 1323 Teal, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 14.
Lafayette
Ebony Ramona Washington, A/K/A Ebony Brown, 514 North College St., Buckner; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 13.
Union
Frederick Bernard Belin, 172 Hollow Point Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 14.