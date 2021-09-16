Incorporations

Three businesses were incorporated in Columbia County last week, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 14, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

COLUMBIA

Roy Dynasty LLC, Carolyn Ann B. Roy, 399 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 9/7/21.

Butterfly Custom Creations & Design LLC, Patricia Anne Cooper, 306 South Pine 693, Waldo filed 9/9/21.

Tannk Cars, LLC, Devin Bryan Keith, 2518 Crestview Drive, Magnolia filed 9/10/21.

LAFAYETTE

Southern Essence Beauty LLC, Layla Davis, 1108 E. 6th St., Lewisville filed 9/7/21.

OUACHITA

Marie's Tees, LLC, La Donna McKinney-Hill, 222 North St., Camden filed 9/6/21.

Neal Resources LLC, Steven Neal, 2965 Ouachita 67, Louann filed 9/8/21.

AMG Services LLC, Tamme Graham, 508 Ouachita 105, Stephens filed 9/8/21.

Dellalane Publishing LLC, Pamela Hughey, 12108 Hwy 278, Camden filed 9/9/21.

Damion & Tre's Trucking, LLC, Trejamario Cook, 545 Crestwood St., Camden filed 9/9/21.

UNION

Strong Trucking LLC, Cynthia F. Smith, 1074 Midway Road, El Dorado filed 9/7/21.

D&J Locksmith LLC, Brian L. Dunn, 5681 Hibanks Road, El Dorado filed 9/8/21.

O'Guinn Real Estate, LLC, Moneletha Brontez O'Guinn, 203 E Main St., El Dorado filed 9/8/21.

