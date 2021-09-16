South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 14, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
COLUMBIA
Roy Dynasty LLC, Carolyn Ann B. Roy, 399 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 9/7/21.
Butterfly Custom Creations & Design LLC, Patricia Anne Cooper, 306 South Pine 693, Waldo filed 9/9/21.
Tannk Cars, LLC, Devin Bryan Keith, 2518 Crestview Drive, Magnolia filed 9/10/21.
LAFAYETTE
Southern Essence Beauty LLC, Layla Davis, 1108 E. 6th St., Lewisville filed 9/7/21.
OUACHITA
Marie's Tees, LLC, La Donna McKinney-Hill, 222 North St., Camden filed 9/6/21.
Neal Resources LLC, Steven Neal, 2965 Ouachita 67, Louann filed 9/8/21.
AMG Services LLC, Tamme Graham, 508 Ouachita 105, Stephens filed 9/8/21.
Dellalane Publishing LLC, Pamela Hughey, 12108 Hwy 278, Camden filed 9/9/21.
Damion & Tre's Trucking, LLC, Trejamario Cook, 545 Crestwood St., Camden filed 9/9/21.
UNION
Strong Trucking LLC, Cynthia F. Smith, 1074 Midway Road, El Dorado filed 9/7/21.
D&J Locksmith LLC, Brian L. Dunn, 5681 Hibanks Road, El Dorado filed 9/8/21.
O'Guinn Real Estate, LLC, Moneletha Brontez O'Guinn, 203 E Main St., El Dorado filed 9/8/21.