South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
COLUMBIA
Diamond State Equipment Sales & Rental LLC, Todd Emmert, 201 Sumac, Magnolia filed 12/28/21.
Wilson Agriculture Consultants LLC, Yamicii Wilson, 250 Columbia 244, Taylor filed 12/28/21.
WTT Performance LLC, Brian A. Hendricks, 71 Columbia Road 261 E, Magnolia filed 12/29/21.
Wizeessentials LLC, Portia Lequita Jones, 18949 Hwy 98, Emerson filed 12/30/21.
LAFAYETTE
Snookie's Business & Event Center LLC, Stacie Mitchell, 204 Main St., Stamps filed 12/29/21.
Whitfield Investment Group LLC, Stacie Mitchell, 204 Main St., Stamps filed 12/29/21.
Snookie's Entertainment LLC, Stacie Mitchell, 204 Main St., Stamps filed
12/29/21.
NEVADA
Karen Hamilton Insurance, Inc., Karen Sue Hamilton, 124 Nevada 329, Rosston filed 12/28/21.
OUACHITA
Sugar Fire LLC, Ta'ki Willis, 440 Haynes Ave., Camden filed 12/27/21.
JCR 2021 GP, LLC, Joe M. Rogers Sr., 937 Hwy 7 N, Camden filed 12/28/21.
UNION
Millan Well Service, LLC, 615 Broadway St., Smackover filed 12/27/21.
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant LLC, Victor Meza Toro, 104 Crestwood Drive, El Dorado filed 12/27/21.
HQ Entertainment LLC, Danquintus Green, 507 Casa Linda Drive, El Dorado filed 12/27/21.
Al & Ro LLC, Albert Dunn Jr., 237 Dream Weaver Lane, El Dorado filed 12/28/21.
B&J Auto Kingz LLC, Johnetta Roberts, 1619 N. College Ave., El Dorado filed 12/28/21