Incorporations

The Arkansas Secretary of State has recorded four Columbia County incorporations since our last report.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

COLUMBIA

Diamond State Equipment Sales & Rental LLC, Todd Emmert, 201 Sumac, Magnolia filed 12/28/21.

Wilson Agriculture Consultants LLC, Yamicii Wilson, 250 Columbia 244, Taylor filed 12/28/21.

WTT Performance LLC, Brian A. Hendricks, 71 Columbia Road 261 E, Magnolia filed 12/29/21.

Wizeessentials LLC, Portia Lequita Jones, 18949 Hwy 98, Emerson filed 12/30/21.

LAFAYETTE

Snookie's Business & Event Center LLC, Stacie Mitchell, 204 Main St., Stamps filed 12/29/21.

Whitfield Investment Group LLC, Stacie Mitchell, 204 Main St., Stamps filed 12/29/21.

Snookie's Entertainment LLC, Stacie Mitchell, 204 Main St., Stamps filed

12/29/21.

NEVADA

Karen Hamilton Insurance, Inc., Karen Sue Hamilton, 124 Nevada 329, Rosston filed 12/28/21.

OUACHITA

Sugar Fire LLC, Ta'ki Willis, 440 Haynes Ave., Camden filed 12/27/21.

JCR 2021 GP, LLC, Joe M. Rogers Sr., 937 Hwy 7 N, Camden filed 12/28/21.

UNION

Millan Well Service, LLC, 615 Broadway St., Smackover filed 12/27/21.

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant LLC, Victor Meza Toro, 104 Crestwood Drive, El Dorado filed 12/27/21.

HQ Entertainment LLC, Danquintus Green, 507 Casa Linda Drive, El Dorado filed 12/27/21.

Al & Ro LLC, Albert Dunn Jr., 237 Dream Weaver Lane, El Dorado filed 12/28/21.

B&J Auto Kingz LLC, Johnetta Roberts, 1619 N. College Ave., El Dorado filed 12/28/21

