Nevada and Lafayette counties are co-applying with Walnut Hill Telephone Co. for a fiber-to-the-home project for the Falcon community and portions of Lafayette County.
The plan proposes placing approximately 24 miles of buried fiber optic cable and associated electronic equipment to upgrade broadband internet services up to 1Gig for 154 locations in Nevada County and 43 locations in Lafayette County.
Local officials and Walnut Hill Telephone have received numerous requests over the years to provide high speed Internet service to the Falcon area due to insufficient service from current providers. This project plan will ensure that residents in these areas have the broadband service to serve them now and into the future.
This project is interdependent on the Shiloh project being approved. Together these projects will place 66 miles of fiber to 434 homes and businesses. The Falcon Community nor Nevada County have not indicated subsidizing any portion of this project. The reason for the interest is to help bring, support and maintain high speed Internet services to these urban and rural communities. This broadband technology expansion will enable critical telemedicine, telework and digital learning for residents and businesses allowing them to fully participate in the day-to-day demands required during the pandemic.
