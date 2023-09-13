Standard Lithium Ltd. has bought 118 acres of land in Lafayette County as the location for a future lithium production facility.
The company said in a statement issued early Wednesday that the land acquisition is intended to advance what it calls the “South West Arkansas Project.”
Plant construction is expected to start in 2025. The company hopes to make its first lithium deliveries from the facility in 2027. The company anticipates Lafayette County site lithium production of at least 30,000 tonnes annually, dwarfing planned annual production of about 5,400 tonnes from facilities in Union County.
The company said in August that it wanted to start construction on a $1.3 billion facility west of Magnolia in 2025, but didn’t announce a specific location.
Direct capital costs are estimated at $845 million, with indirect costs of $218 million. The company applies a contingency of 20% to total installed costs ($211 million), yielding an estimated all-in capital cost of $1.274 billion.
Up to this point, Standard Lithium has been involved only in the leasing of mineral rights to thousands of acres of land in Union, Columbia and Lafayette counties. It leases property from Lanxess, a brine producer in Union County, for its test plant and future production facility near El Dorado.
The Lafayette County acquisition is the Vancouver, B.C. company’s first known land purchase. The owner and the purchase price of the property was not immediately available.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium, said, “The land purchase demonstrates our commitment to advancing and de-risking the South West Arkansas Project. The land, which lies to the south west of the SWA Project’s brine lease footprint, is ideally located close to a paved highway, robust regional infrastructure and a skilled workforce. This acquisition adds to our existing land options in the project area and provides us with added design flexibility as we progress the Project to the Definitive Feasibility and FEED phase.”
The parcel is located about six miles south of Lewisville on the east side of Arkansas 29. The highway parallels a north-south Union Pacific rail line. Standard Lithium said a portion of the property has previously been logged and the remainder of the harvestable timber will be removed before the end of the year by the previous owner.
The site is about 15 miles west of Magnolia.
The project’s indicated and inferred mineral resource of 1.4 Mt and 0.4 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent, respectively, has some of the highest reported lithium brine concentrations in North America, averaging above 400 mg/L. The recently announced results of a Preliminary Feasibility Study demonstrate robust economics, assuming production of at least 30,000 tonnes per year of battery-quality lithium hydroxide beginning in 2027. Currently, the project contemplates 91 full-time equivalent employees upon reaching commercial production.
The company anticipates completing a FEED and Definitive Feasibility Study for the SWA Project in 2024 and beginning construction in 2025. The SWA Project is expected to reach commercial production in 2027, subject to continuing project definition, due diligence, project financing and receipt of future feasibility studies.
Standard Lithium has a portfolio of projects in progress. The company’s flagship projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located in southwestern Arkansas in the heart of the Smackover Formation. The company is focused on producing lithium from brine using direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) across approximately 180,000 acres of leases from these two projects.
The company operates an industrial-scale DLE Demonstration Plant at the Lanxess Project. The process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium, the company said.
The company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study for its first commercial lithium extraction plant project, Phase 1A, in Union County. It expects to make a final investment decision in the first half of 2024, commence construction thereafter and deliver commercial production in 2026. Phase 1A is expected to produce an average 5,400 tonnes of battery-quality lithium carbonate per year over a 25-year operating life.
For the South West Arkansas project south of Lewisville, located 50 miles west of Phase 1A, Standard Lithium completed a preliminary feasibility Study and expects to complete a DFS by the end of 2024, commence construction in 2025 and deliver first production in 2027. The company anticipates South West Arkansas to produce at least 30,000 tonnes per annum of battery-quality lithium hydroxide over a 20-plus year operating life.
Standard Lithium is pursuing resource development of other projects in the Smackover Formation in East Texas, as well as approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.