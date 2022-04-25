An apparent dispute over a dice game led to the Saturday, April 16 shooting death of a Lewisville man in Stamps.
An affidavit prepared by Arkansas State Police Special Agent James Jones detailed circumstances in the death of Markeith R. Anderson, 29.
Tony Cheatham, 41, 900 Spruce St. in Stamps is charged with manslaughter.
According to the affidavit, Stamps Police Officer Daniel Moore heard what sounded like three gunshots at about 5:27 a.m. and told Lafayette County Dispatch he was going to investigate.
Moore found Anderson on the ground outside a residence at 159 Chestnut Street, with blood coming from him. Cheatham was standing between two vehicles with his hands in the air. The affidavit said Cheatham told Moore, “Man, I don’t know, I did not mean to, but I’m not going to let him punk me,” and, “Oh, man, what the f---.”
Moore asked Cheatham if he had shot Anderson and he responded, “Yeah, but I didn’t mean to.”
Officer Moore requested that Lafayette County Dispatch send an ambulance and more officers to his location. Chestnut is on the southwest side of Stamps, running north and south about a block west of Greenville Baptist Church.
Lafayette County Deputy Coroner Noah Cox declared Anderson dead at 5:50 a.m.
Special Agent John Rhone arrived at 6:15 a.m. to start his investigation, finding Anderson covered with a white sheet and a handgun next to Anderson’s left hand.
Jones and Rhone interviewed Cheatham later at the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in Lewisville. Cheatham told the investigators that he had been shooting dice with four or five other people at the Chestnut Street residence.
“Mr. Cheatham stated that he had lost quite a bit of money. He stated after that he pawned his car off to Markeith Ray Anderson for $1,000. Mr. Cheatham stated he was supposed to pay Mr. Anderson $1,500 to get his vehicle back.
“Tony Cheatham states he left with his girlfriend and came back to where Markeith Anderson was located. He stated when he got to the location, he told Mr. Anderson he was going to get the $1,500 at his uncle’s house. Mr. Cheatham stated Anderson told him he was not going to give the car back to him.
“Cheatham stated after this they started to argue. Mr. Cheatham stated they tussled and Mr. Anderson pulled a gun from his pocket and shot one time at Mr. Cheatham. Cheatham stated he then wrestled the gun away from Markeith Anderson and shot at him two times,” the affidavit said.
Cheatham told investigators that he didn’t know how many times he shot Anderson.
Cheatham said that he though he dropped the weapon and that after the shooting, he waited for police to arrive.
Anderson’s funeral was Saturday.