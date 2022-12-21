Tetra Technologies has announced that Hargrove has completed the Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") scope of work for the development and construction of a bromine production facility from Tetra’s brine leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
Hargrove's FEED study provided an estimated total required capital investment, within a relevant range, over an estimated 24 month-period to construct the facility; optimized process flow, and identified long lead items.
In addition, also provided was an evaluation of the required capital and engineering design to maximize the project's long-term profitability and the actions necessary to reduce execution risk to support the advancement of the project toward becoming a bromine-producing plant.
Financial figures were not released in Tetra’s statement.
As announced previously, Tetra's brine leases are estimated to contain inferred resources of 5.25 million tons of bromine and 234,000 tons lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Hargrove's FEED study is part of Tetra's ongoing evaluation and initial assessment of its Arkansas brine leases, which is part of an effort by Tetra to develop bromine production to meet an existing and growing completion fluids market as well as Tetra's high purity zinc bromide electrolyte (Tetra PureFlow) to support the projected high growth market of energy storage.
During the fourth quarter, Tetra received an order for PureFlow from a second zinc-based energy storage battery provider.
In parallel to the Hargrove FEED scope of work, Lonquist & Company LLC is completing a detailed geological, reservoir and production simulation study to ensure the best locations for the production and injection wells for long-term producibility and recovery of the bromine and lithium from the 5,000 acres where Tetra holds the bromine and lithium mineral rights not subject to the option agreement with Standard Lithium.
The reservoir modeling and well placements design are also important to support the production volumes that the company will include in a forthcoming economic analysis.
The final Lonquist report is currently targeted for completion in January 2023, after which the company will finalize and make available an initial economic assessment.