South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 29, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Willow Creek Timber Solutions LLC, Zachery David Jackson, 15065 Hwy 371 South, Taylor filed 6/21/21.
Tevin Greens Trucking LLC, Telvin Green, 720 Columbia Road 246, Magnolia filed 6/23/21.
The Right Ouei Consultants & Staffing, LLC, Christy Ouei, 2614 Regency, Magnolia filed 6/25/21.
Lefty's On The Square LLC, Christy Ouei, 2614 Regency, Magnolia filed 6/25/21.
LAFAYETTE
South West AR Marine & Performance, LLC, Philip Collier, 134 Lafayette 41, Buckner filed 6/24/21.
NEVADA
Dalrymple LLC, Amy Marie Dalrymple, 1453 U.S. 371 West, Prescott filed 6/24/21.
Blue Lyt LLC, Shaun Bolls, 3038 U.S. 371 West, Prescott filed 6/25/21.
OUACHITA
Dinky's Training, LLC, Darryl Hamilton, 237 Monroe St., Camden filed 6/21/21.
Home Grown At Heart LLC, Rachel Castleberry, 655 Brookridge Drive, Camden filed 6/24/21.
UNION
EYG Corp., Francis Ginah, 7 Pye Court, El Dorado filed 6/21/21.
ARLC LLC, Andrea Easter, 1001 West 8th, El Dorado filed 6/21/21.
Trap Heart Beatz LLC, Jesse Earl George III, 425 Melrose, El Dorado filed 6/21/21.
Adoration Of The Queer Mind, LLC, Roshunda S. Dixon, 414 North Pine St., Junction City filed 6/21/21.
Anna Hot Spot LLC, Anna Grayson, 204 N. Roselawn, El Dorado filed 6/21/21.
Goddess Shaving Company, LLC, Roshunda S. Dixon, 414 North Pine St., Junction City filed 6/21/21.
The Dancer's Life, LLC, Roshunda S. Dixon, 414 North Pine St., Junction City filed 6/21/21.
Mr. EZ Cleaning Services, LLC, Roshunda S. Dixon, 414 North Pine St., Junction City filed 6/21/21.
Time 2 Notarize Services LLC, Cicely Moore, 2079 Orear Road, El Dorado filed 6/22/21.
The Structure A&1 LLC, Latoya Harper, 800 West Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 6/22/21.
Women Moving Forward, Arnitera L. Meeks, 214 E. 30th, El Dorado filed 6/22/21.
M&M El Dorado Logistics Inc, Lewis McKnight, 174 Commerce Drive, El Dorado filed 6/23/21.
Douglas Cleaning & Spotless Service LLC, Willandrea Douglas, 207 Chula Vista Road, El Dorado filed 6/23/21.
Rambo's Deli & Tobacco LLC, Roha Nabil Alrafai, 1106 E. Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 6/24/21.