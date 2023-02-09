South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Certificate of Organization, The Neon Rainbow Boutique LLC, Katie Michelle Welch, 6622 Highway 53, Taylor filed 1/30/23.
Certificate of Organization, Herring Performance Horses, LLC, Eleanor Herring , 1625 Hwy 371 N, Waldo filed 1/30/23.
Certificate of Organization, Giles Farms, LLC, Carolyn Clegg, 812 Partee, Magnolia filed 1/30/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Waldo Cemetery Assn. Corp., Jaela Talley, 1521 Shady Lane, Magnolia filed 1/31/23.
Certificate of Organization, D. Fowler Management Group LLC, Corey Daniel Fowler, 285 Columbia Road 30, Magnolia filed 1/31/23.
Reinstatement, Southwest AR Foot & Ankle Center, PA, Carlotta Wells, 1010 Dudney Road, Suite A, Magnolia filed 2/3/23.
Lafayette
Application for Fictitious Name, Lowe's 4 Way Transport LLC, Devontae Lowe, 407 Warren St., Lewisville filed 1/30/23.
Ouachita
Change Of Registered Agent Report, HG Pee Wee Cheer, Jessica Wright, 985 Ouachita 32, Camden filed 1/30/23.
Reinstatement, Confron's Tree & Lawn Services, LLC, Sierra Confron, 890 Pierce St., No. 47, Camden filed 1/30/23.
Miscellaneous Filing, Ms. Lady & The Tall Guy Enterprises, Toshia Hogan, 327 Hildrethcst Camden, Camden filed 1/30/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, American Rheinmetall Munition Inc, Michael Morrison, 214 Rheinmetall Drive, AT Operations, Camden filed 2/2/23.
Union
Articles of Incorporation, Junction City Youth Softball, Cole Cates, 4195 Iron Mountain Road, Junction City filed 1/30/23.
Reinstatement, DJT Transportation LLC, D'vonte Tyler, 104 Union 128, Huttig filed 1/31/23.
Articles of Amendment, T&M Land Management LLC, Mason Reid Malone, 2207 Heron Drive, El Dorado filed 1/31/23.
Reinstatement, Skinner Family Practice Properties, LLC, Christie Skinner, 1000 N. College Ave., El Dorado filed 2/3/23.
Reinstatement, Ike's Goat Ride, LLC, Delvin Aaron, 1005 East Barnes, El Dorado filed 2/3/23