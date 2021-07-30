The Celebrate! Maya Project closes out its 2021 activities with an oral history project in Lafayette County, the place Maya Angelou called home for much of her childhood.
The project is a 501(c)(3) youth literacy, arts and humanities project founded in 2014 in honor of the late poet and writer.
The Lafayette County Oral History Project is funded by the Arkansas Humanities Council’s African American History and Culture grants and is currently seeking a diverse field of participants.
Participants must be current or former Lafayette County residents and/or have ancestors or family members who lived in the area and shared community history with them. Participants are asked to share their memories of growing up, residing or spending quality time in Lafayette County.
Interview sessions will take place August 7 and August 14. Two sessions will be scheduled each date – from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m.
The sessions will take place at the Lewisville Fire Station, 330 W. 1st St. Residents who lived in the Lafayette County cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley and Buckner between 1900 and 1950 are invited to participate in this project.
“Conversations: 50 Years of Memories in Lafayette County is an opportunity for Lafayette County residents to share their experiences, stories and personal memories of the place they and their ancestors called home for so many years,” said Janis F. Kearney, president and founder of the Celebrate! Maya Project. “We are specifically interested in stories that include the years between 1900-1950, about the men, women, organizations, schools and industries that helped shape this extraordinary Arkansas county.
“We are fully aware that COVID-19 remains a serious concern throughout our state and recognize that many of the people in the community we’d love to interview may not be comfortable in open or public environments. We will offer interviewees several options for interviewing with us.”
CLICK HERE for more information about the Celebrate! Maya Project.