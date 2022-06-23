South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 21, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Lafayette
Cecelia Minton, 330 N. Olive Street, Buckner; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 17.
Nevada
Phillip Heard, 1074 Highway 53, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 14.
Ouachita
James Robert Purifoy, 2877 Highway 79N, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 14.
Union
Melissa Fay Hodges, 4600 Chapel Hill Drive, Lot 6, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed June 16.