Tetra Technologies, Inc. and Saltwerx LLC announced an agreement on Monday to pool certain of their respective brine mineral rights in Arkansas' Smackover Formation.
Their mineral leases, which straddle Columbia and Lafayette counties, will be combined to support an application for a 6,138-acre brine production unit with the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission, and potential bromine and lithium extraction from the brine produced from the unit.
Contingent on brine unit approval by the AOGC, TETRA and Saltwerx have agreed to collaborate in key areas, including upstream design and development to optimize long-term brine production, technology development for lithium extraction, and associated engineering studies required to develop the proposed brine unit.
As part of the memorandum of understanding, subject to AOGC approval of the brine unit, TETRA and Saltwerx have agreed to work together to negotiate operating, joint venture and/or joint development agreements relating to the development of the unit.
TETRA Technologies, Inc., based in The Woodlands, TX focuses on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets.
The company has been considering the construction of a brine production facility in the Magnolia area to meet its increasing needs for bromine. The company has been forced to acquire bromine on the open market, beyond its existing contracts.
The agreement also contains provisions effective after, and contingent on, the approval of the unit by the AOGC.
These include provisions relating to:
Initial brine ownership percentages within the Unit, including the bromine and lithium contained in the brine.
The transfer of certain leased acres outside the proposed Unit from Tetra to Saltwerx.
Saltwerx reimbursing Tetra for certain expenses incurred by the Tetra to date regarding the development of leased acreage to be included in the unit.
An allocation of certain future costs for the drilling of a brine production test well and other development operations, including FEED studies for bromine and lithium production facilities.
The agreement will further provide Saltwerx with options to increase its ownership of lithium-in-place in the proposed unit after the following things have happened:
After approval of the unit by the AOGC, Saltwerx has the right to increase its ownership of lithium-in-place in the unit in exchange for certain interests of Saltwerx in the bromine-in-place in the unit.
After approval of the final investment decision for the lithium production facilities, Saltwerx may elect to further increase its ownership of lithium-in-place at a price to be determined.