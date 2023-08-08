Standard Lithium Ltd. targets construction of a $1.3 billion lithium production facility about 15 miles west of Magnolia, with work starting in 2025.
The news came in a statement issued by the company early Tuesday. The statement detailed positive results from a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the company’s 100%-owned South West Arkansas Project in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
Lithium production from the plant would start in 2027. The entire project is subject to continuing project definition, due diligence, available financing and receipt of future feasibility studies.
Direct capital costs are estimated at $845 million, with indirect costs of $218 million. The company applies a contingency of 20% to total installed costs ($211 million), yielding an estimated all-in capital cost of $1.274 billion.
Standard Lithium estimates full-time employment of 91 people once production starts.
Standard Lithium’s announcement comes after Albemarle Corporation’s CEO said last week that the company will build lithium production pilot plants in Columbia County as part of its $540 million expansion project for its bromine plants.
Earlier, Tetra Technologies said it plans to build a $500 million bromine plant that would be in the same general area as the Standard Lithium project. Tetra may also produce lithium at its site.
ExxonMobil has leased 120,000 acres of brine rights in Columbia and Lafayette counties as it contemplates production of the electricity-storing metal.
Highlights of Standard Lithium’s Preliminary Feasibility Study include the following:
Lithium brine project in southwestern Arkansas -- PFS indicates base case production of 30,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM); upside case of 35,000 tpa
20-year plus operating life -- Upgraded mineral resource averaging 437 mg/L underpins a minimum 20-year operating life
Robust project economics -- Base case after-tax net present value (NPV) $3.1 billion and IRR of 32.8% and upside case after-tax NPV $3.7 billion and internal rate of return (IRR) of 35.4%, assuming production of 30,000 tpa and 35,000 tpa, respectively, and both assuming discount rate of 8% and a long-term price of $30,000/t for battery-quality LHM
Competitive operating costs -- Average annual operating costs of $4,073/t of LHM over the operating life
Capital expenditure of $1.3 billion. Total capex estimate of $1.3 billion includes conservative 20% contingency
Increased lithium grades support larger resource -- Upper Smackover Indicated and Middle Smackover Inferred Resource of 1.4 Mt and 0.4 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”), respectively, with an average lithium concentration of 437 mg/L and maximum reported lithium grade of 597 mg/L
“The robust economics from the South West Arkansas Project PFS showcase its incredible potential,” said Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium. “Our exploration program in the first half of this year yielded significantly improved lithium concentrations and grew the total resource to 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent. The upgraded resource underpins an operating life of at least 20 years at competitive costs.”
“Our team has also been hard at work at our Demonstration Plant at the Lanxess South Facility in El Dorado, processing approximately 14 million gallons of Smackover brine to date and successfully extracting lithium. We now have a well-tested direct lithium extraction (DLE) process, and we successfully converted our DLE product into battery-quality lithium hydroxide. This start-to-finish proven process, combined with an improved resource at SWA, positions the project to be a meaningful contributor to U.S. lithium supply within this decade.”
"Standard Lithium's pioneering work in the Smackover Formation and strong results of the SWA PFS solidifies the region’s status as North America's premiere lithium brine resource," said Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak.
"Our mission is to boost domestic lithium production through a phased development approach. Starting with the Lanxess 1A project, we aim to deliver the first new lithium production facility in the U.S., with results from a Feasibility Study to be reported shortly. These encouraging outcomes from SWA, along with our initiatives in East Texas, underscore the need for simultaneous advancements within our project portfolio, as we are dedicated to leading the region into becoming a key player in America's lithium supply chain."
The South West Arkansas Project is located approximately 15 miles west of Magnolia, near the Columbia-Lafayette county line. It encompasses approximately 27,262 net lease acres in Columbia and Lafayette counties and forms the updated 2023 Upper Smackover Indicated and Middle Smackover Inferred resource of 1.4 Mt and 0.4 Mt LCE, respectively, at an average lithium concentration of 437 mg/L.
The company said the project is easily accessible via a paved highway and extensive regional infrastructure including water, power, gas and rail. The region’s rich history of operating oil and gas assets supports the local workforce pool.
The PFS contemplates a future production scenario that will make it necessary to aggregate brine leases into a single unitized production area. This would have the effect of filling in gaps between lease parcels to generate a single unitized area of 36,172 gross mineral acres (14,638 gross mineral hectares) and forms the updated 2023 resource.
Brine lease fees in-lieu-of-royalties (to be approved Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission) have not been defined and are not currently included in the economic modelling.
The study estimates the selling price of battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate based on a flatline price of $30,000/t over the total lifetime of the project.
The development plan considered for the SWA Project PFS demonstrates production of battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate averaging 30,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) over a 20-year operating life.
The project will pump brine from the Smackover Formation aquifer via production wells, extract lithium from the brine, convert it to a saleable product, and then reinject the effluent brine via injection wells to maintain pressure in the reservoir.
The PFS assumes a network of 21 brine supply wells will be completed in the Smackover Formation, producing approximately 7,500 US gallons per minute. Twenty-two injection wells will support pressure maintenance in the Smackover aquifer to maintain long-term production.
Brine from the supply wells will be routed to a lithium extraction and lithium hydroxide production facility by a network of underground fiberglass pipelines. The brine entering the production facility will be pre-treated and then processed via Koch Technology Solutions’ Lithium Selective Sorption (“LSS”) DLE process.
After purification and concentration, final conversion to a lithium hydroxide product would use a modified chlor-alkali electrolysis process.
After lithium extraction, the lithium depleted brine will be returned to the resource area by a pipeline system to the network of brine injection wells.
Standard Lithium said it has been developing two forms of direct lithium extraction at the Demonstration Plant near El Dorado – the company’s proprietary LiSTR process and a co-developed Lithium Selective Sorption (LSS) process which is a Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) proprietary technology. Under the Joint Development Agreement with KTS, Standard Lithium has Smackover regional exclusivity for the LSS process.
Both the LiSTR and LSS DLE processes have successfully selectively extracted lithium from Smackover brine. The company used the LSS process as the basis for the DLE in the SWA Project PFS based on certain technical and commercial considerations.
The LSS process has been in operation at the Demo Plant since last October. Over 6,000 operating cycles having been concluded at the time of the PFS, achieving consistent lithium extraction efficiencies of greater than 95% and contaminant rejection efficiencies over 99%.
The LSS process produces a high-quality lithium chloride solution which will be further purified and concentrated by means of reverse osmosis, chemical softening, ion exchange and evaporative crystallization. The result is a high-purity lithium chloride suitable for electrochemical conversion to lithium hydroxide.
The further concentrated and purified lithium chloride solution will be processed by electrolyzers to form a high-purity lithium hydroxide solution. The company evaluated several technologies at laboratory and pilot scale testing to support the selection of electrolysis as the core technology for conversion of lithium chloride to lithium hydroxide.
The testing undertaken during the PFS phase produced battery-quality lithium hydroxide from Smackover brines processed through the Demo Plant, confirming the viability of the process. The output solution from electrolysis will be crystalized into a solid, battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) using standard, proven processes.
The operating costs are based on the operation achieving average annual production of 30,000 tpa of LHM. Cost estimates include both direct and indirect costs, as well as allowances for mine closure/well abandonment.
The operating cost over the life of the project is $4,073/t of LHM. All-in operating costs, including sustaining capital expenditures and royalties, are $5,229/t. The majority of the operating costs come from reagents required to extract the lithium from the brine as well as power consumption for conversion to LHM.
The PFS contemplates production of battery-quality lithium hydroxide averaging 30,000 tpa over a 20-year operating life. This was informed by an exploration program that was executed over a five-month period from February 2023 to July 2023, including the drilling of two new wells and re-entry of three decommissioned and abandoned wells.
The updated 2023 SWA Project resource is 52% larger than the 2021 PEA resource estimate. The resource increase is primarily related to the higher concentration of lithium, which increased in concentration from an overall average of 255 mg/L to 437 mg/L. Higher lithium concentrations offset a reduction in brine volume associated with tightened and enhanced reservoir definition.