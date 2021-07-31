Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) rose to 7.0 percent in June, according to a preliminary county by county report released July 28 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
This is up from 6.3 percent in May and 5.6 percent in April.
According to the report, for June Columbia County had a labor force of 8,841 persons with 8,221 employed and 620 unemployed. This compares to May's labor force of 8,958 with 8,394 employed and 564 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 4.4 percent for June, unchanged from 4.4 percent in May. The ADWS report stated that for June, Arkansas had a labor force of 1,357,922 persons with 1,298,059 employed and 59,863 unemployed. For May, Arkansas had a labor force of 1,357,765 persons with 1,298,687 unemployed and 59,078 employed.
The United States' unemployment rate is currently posted at 5.9 percent for June, up from 5.8 percent in May. According to the report, for June the U.S. had a labor force of 161,086,000 with 151,602,000 employed and 9,484,000 unemployed. For May, the U.S. had a labor force of 160,935,000 with 151,620,000 employed and 9,316,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed an increase in the jobless rate from May to June.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 4.4 percent for June, up from 3.7 percent in May.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 4.4 percent for June, up from 3.7 percent in May.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 7.4 percent for June, up from 6.6 percent in May.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 6.0 percent for June, up from 5.3 percent in May.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 5.2 percent for June, up from 4.0 percent in May.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 4.7 percent for June, up from 4.0 percent in May.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 7.5 percent for June, up from 6.7 percent in May.