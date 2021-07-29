South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 27, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
TCS Ranch LLC, Hunter Sumner, 1299 Hwy 344, Waldo filed 7/20/21.
LAFAYETTE
12 Twelve Boutique LLC, Julie Minter, 296 Lafayette 21, Stamps filed 7/21/21.
S&J Reliable Solutions, LLC, Lindsey Haynes Jr., 217 Woodruff St., Bradley filed 7/22/21.
OUACHITA
TWL Tutoring Services, LLC, Kelly Danielle Parson, 243 Wood St. NE, Camden filed 7/20/21.
Brad Carter Insurance Agency, LLC, Brad Carter, 256 Ouachita 81, Stephens filed 7/21/21.
UNION
Yes, I Can Waterbath Canning LLC, Gladys Faye Brown, 302 Tanglewood Drive, El Dorado filed 7/19/21.
The Royal Studio LLC, Amelia Yarbrough, 2507 Nevada St., El Dorado filed 7/20/21.
Zoey D's Tees LLC, Zoey Danyel Sanders, 1506 E 12th St., El Dorado filed 7/20/21.
Brookbee Boutique LLC, Ashanti Kemp, 221 South Hickory, Strong filed 7/20/21.
Jackson Tax Preparation, LLC, Jamesha Jackson, 1215 West 8th St., El Dorado filed 7/20/21.
California Nails LLC, Thuy Phuong T Le, 1101 W 19th St., El Dorado filed 7/21/21.
Tubbs Construction, LLC, Dennis Dewayne Tubbs Jr., 550 Beverly Drive No. 414, El Dorado filed 7/21/21.
Ark-La Toms Vending LLC, David Ditta, 4040 Magnolia Hwy, El Dorado filed 7/22/21.
Buggs Transportation LLC, Charvis Lamon Buggs, 114 South Park, El Dorado filed 7/23/21.