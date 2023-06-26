A TEXarkana driver died and his passenger was injured about 7:19 p.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 82 in Lafayette County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Darryl A. Randleston, 21, was driving a 2016 model Kia Forte west on the highway. The vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. It then struck an embankment and overturned.
Randleston and his passenger, Troyce Johnson Jr., 18, of TexARKana, were ejected from the vehicle and Randleston was killed. Johnson was taken to the Oschner Medical Center in Shreveport.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Solomon Phifer investigated the wreck.
