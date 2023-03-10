Arkansas State Police is seeking the public’s help in gathering information on a hit-and-run pedestrian fatality that occurred early Thursday just west of Stamps.
Joseph Miller, 85, of Springhill, LA, was visited family in Arkansas when he was struck by a vehicle.
Investigators believe the vehicle to be a 2006-2007 model, silver-colored Toyota RAV4. The vehicle likely sustained significant damage to the front passenger (right) side.
People may contact ASP Troop G Dispatch at 870-777-4641 if they have information on the location of the vehicle or its owner.
A preliminary Arkansas State Police report initially identified Miller as a resident of Buckner. The earlier report said the incident happened about 5:56 a.m. and said that Smith was walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Brian Palmer investigated the death for the Arkansas State Police.