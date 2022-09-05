Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) is at 5.6 percent for July, up from 5.1 percent in June, according to a preliminary county by county report released September 2 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for July Columbia County had a labor force of 8,296 persons with 7,830 employed and 466 unemployed. This compares to June's labor force of 8,760 with 8,312 employed and 448 unemployed.
In July 2021, the county had an unemployment rate of 6.6 percent, with 7,980 people employed in a labor force of 8,283.
For July, Arkansas' unemployment rate is recorded at 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent for June. According to the ADWS report, for June the state's labor force was 1,355,903 with 1,311,345 employed and 44,558 unemployed. Per ADWS statistics, June's labor force was 1,354,780 with 1,311,322 employed and 43,458 unemployed.
The United States' unemployment rate for July is posted at 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in June. According to the ADWS report, for July the state's labor force was 163,960,000 with 158,299,000 employed and 5,670,000 unemployed. This compares to June's labor force of 164,023,000 with 158,111,000 employed and 5,912,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed an increase in the jobless rate from June to July.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate increased to 4.0 percent in July, up from 3.4 percent in June.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in July, up from 3.7 percent in June.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate increased to 6.3 percent in July, up from 5.7 percent in June.
Miller County's unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent in July, up from 4.3 percent in June.
Nevada County's unemployment rate increased to 5.1 percent in July, up from 4.6 percent in June.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate increased to 5.1 percent in July, up from 4.1 percent in June.
Union County's unemployment rate increased to 6.6 percent in July, up from 5.6 percent in June.