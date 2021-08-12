Albemarle Corporation’s leadership forecasts the expansion of its bromine-based chemical production in Columbia County. It shows less near-term interest in drawing lithium from the same South Arkansas brine.
Chief Executive Officer Kent Masters, and Netha Johnson and Eric Norris, heads of the company’s Bromine and Lithium divisions, respectively, spoke last week with industry analysts and news media during their quarterly financial call.
Analysts quizzed the Albemarle management specifically about the prospect for direct lithium extraction (DLE) from South Arkansas brine.
In Union County, Standard Lithium has partnered with Albemarle competitor Lanxess. Standard Lithium, using its proprietary technology, is operating a pilot plant to extract lithium from saltwater brine after Lanxess has used the same brine to produce bromine.
In Columbia and Lafayette counties, Tetra Technologies and Galvanic Energy subsidiary Saltwerx have separately acquired brine leases with an eye toward building facilities for bromine or lithium production. Neither Tetra nor Galvanic have gone beyond the leasing stage.
Norris, Albemarle’s president for Lithium, said the company continues to look at its Magnolia-area chemical plants “as being a spot where we could process lithium in DLEs. There is potential technology for that.”
Albemarle is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of lithium. Lithium is used to store an electrical charge, which makes it a key component for electric batteries – especially large ones developed for electric vehicles.
Generally, in nations like Chile, Albemarle uses an evaporation process that yields lithium over a period of weeks. Standard Lithium’s test plant yields battery-grade lithium in a matter of minutes, but in small quantities. Standard Lithium plans a much larger full-scale lithium extractor in El Dorado.
Norris outlined the drawbacks he sees with the DLE process.
“With many of the (DLE) projects, they’re talking about absorption resins and so it’s a mechanical operation as opposed to an evaporation effort such as we do in Chile, that you would only apply if you have to apply, meaning you apply it to resources of lower quality or that have higher impurities present.”
Oilfield brines – which would be the lithium source in Magnolia – would produce lithium with quality problems, Norris said.
“It’s more capital intensive and actually consumes a lot more water and energy, so it has some drawbacks. We’re studying what alternatives we could deploy to a resource like that, that could include absorption, that optimized those factors of cost and sustainability,” Norris said.
Albemarle has high-quality lithium resources elsewhere that can drive the company’s growth during the next five years. Any DLE in Magnolia would likely come later in the decade “given those technical challenges and given its cost profile,” Norris said.
“We’re looking at the technology. We have access to the brines and we have the operation and we’re already pumping the brines around. We’d be in a good position to leverage it if we get the technology right and we believe that the cost position is right,” he said.
Masters provided a segue into the discussion about Albemarle’s bromine business. That business has been affected by a disruption in the company’s access to chlorine. Chlorine is combined with the brine pumped from thousands of feet under ground. The reaction yields liquid bromine, which has numerous applications in the chemical industry.
Johnson, Albemarle’s Bromine president, said the company’s chlorine supplier may need two months or longer to get back into full production.
Masters said that Albemarle is speeding up its investments in bromine to meet increasing demand. This included the drilling of a new brine supply well.
“We completed the first well at Magnolia ahead of schedule and under budget. Unfortunately, we are unable to take advantage of that additional capacity in the second half (of 2021) due to shortages of chlorine and the supply chain.”
Albemarle has two Columbia County projects in what Masters described as the “select” phase.
“These projects are designed to increase production capacity of clear brine fluids and hydrobromic acid. A third project to increase the capacity of our brominated flame retardants is in the evaluate stage,” Masters said.
Johnson told one analyst that he feels good about the timing of Albemarle’s bromine expansions.
“We feel really good about the markets that we participate in and their projections over the next few years. And we're really just executing the company's strategy of building capabilities to accelerate lower capital-intensity, higher-return growth,” Johnson said.
“We've been (in Columbia County) for over 50 years. We know the asset well, and we could produce every product that we make out of that facility. So that leads us to have high confidence in those projects and the timing of execution. And we feel really good about the plan there and their ability to deliver what we want out of those expansion projects,” Johnson said.