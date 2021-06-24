South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 22, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Her Ouei LLC, Christy Ouei, 2614 Regency, Magnolia filed 6/14/21.
Hamburg Hardwood Flooring Inc., Charles S. Sharp, 2080 Columbia Road 62 W, McNeil filed 6/14/21.
C3 Enterprises, LLC, Corey Hunter, 99 Deer Crossing Drive, Magnolia filed 6/16/21.
Lafayette
DNJ Holdings Inc., Dwayne McDowell, 17 Cypress Cv, Lewisville filed 6/16/21.
Nevada
Interstate Express Transport LLC, Daisha Collier, 107 Joyce St., Prescott filed 6/18/21.
Ouachita
The Glitter Closet LLC, Laretha Fields Singleton, 114 North Green St., Stephens filed 6/14/21.
Get Right By JP, LLC, Jamion Porchia, 105 Fort Lookout, Camden filed 6/15/21.
K&E Hall Trucking LLC, Dajuan Hall, 256 Ouachita 16, Stephens filed 6/15/21.
Mznekababy Blings & Thingz LLC, Laneka Bealum, 820 Lincoln Drive, Camden filed 6/16/21.
Union
S&R Detailing LLC, Natasha L. Hill, 103 11th St., Huttig filed 6/16/21.
K03 Sauna LLC, Timothy W. Davis, 429 Union Road 327, El Dorado filed 6/16/21.
Metal Magic LLC, Kara Rechelle Estes, 132 Ham Road, El Dorado filed 6/16/21.
CLAY Transport Inc, Chris Yeager, 315 Caledonia Road, Junction City filed 6/17/21.
Strong Huttig Youth Sports League, Daphne Baker, 302 North Hickory, Strong filed 6/17/21.
S&L Transportation Inc., Steve Maner, 174 Commerce Drive, El Dorado filed 6/17/21.
Brandon's All In 1 Catering, LLC, Brandon Wright, 542 McKay St., Calion filed 6/17/21.
Jackson Creek Country Retreat CDC LLC, John Buchanan, 300 W. Padgett, Norphlet filed 6/17/21.
DCH Transport & Logistics LLC, Denzel C. Hayes, 415 N. Pine, Junction City filed 6/18/21.