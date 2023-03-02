The Lafayette County Extension Office hosted a Forage Production Meeting at the Agri-Plex, Tuesday, February 21.
UA soil fertility specialist Bronc Finch presented, “Managing Soil Fertility in Forage & Pastures.”
Kenny Simon, UA animal science instructor gave a presentation on, “Early Spring Grazing Options.”
Buddy Pitman, LSUAgCenter professor, talked to the group about, “Opportunities to Increase Efficiency & Income from Pastures.”
NRCS South Area grassland specialist Gus Sharp brought the NRCS Rainfall Simulator and demonstrated the effects of poor plant populations on water utilization of pastures.
Also present, Arkansas Game & Fish local private lands biologist, Ricky Chastain facilitated discussion and answered several questions on wildlife conservation on and around pastures and hayfields.
There were a lot of good questions and great discussion throughout the meeting. The Agri-Plex Conference Room had a sizable crowd of producers from all points of Lafayette County in attendance.
The meal of Get & Go fish was sponsored by Terrell Moreau with Helena Chemical, Bradley. Door prize sponsors for the program included: Helena Chemical; The Tool Store; Cadence Bank; People’s Drug; Bumper to Bumper, Stamps; Tim’s Food Store; Burge’s and Nix Home Center. There were also “freebies” provided by the Arkansas Beef Council, The Arkansas Grazing Coalition and UA Extension.