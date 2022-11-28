A Buckner man died about 4:24 p.m. Monday in a one-vehicle wreck west of Rosston (Nevada County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, John P. Rogers, 51, was driving a 2014 model Nissan Altima west on U.S. U.S. 278 near the intersection of Arkansas 53. The car traveled off the south side of the highway into a ditch, which caused the front end of the car to strike a tree. The car then traveled north back onto the highway and overturned on its top.
Rogers died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Christina Bussey investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.