The image of writer and poet Maya Angelou, a frequent visitor to Stamps during her youth, will be among the first to appear on United States quarters starting in 2022.
Angelou’s image will be part of the United States Mint’s American Women Quarters program.
Angelou and trailblazing astronaut Dr. Sally Ride were the first to be named among those being featured on circulating and numismatic American Women Quarters Program coins.
The Mint named three other women who will appear on quarter coins in 2022:
Wilma Mankiller – the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation and an activist for Native American and women’s rights.
Adelina Otero-Warren – a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools.
Anna May Wong – the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, achieving international success despite racism and discrimination.
Designs reflecting the achievements of Mankiller, Otero-Warren, and Wong, along with those of Angelou and Ride, will be featured.
“Courageous women have made countless contributions throughout our great Nation’s history,” said Mint Director David J. Ryder. “The American Women Quarters Program is a unique opportunity to honor a broad and diverse group of women whose achievements, triumphs, and legacies reflect the strength and resilience of our Nation. We look forward to sharing their stories.”
Authorized by Public Law 116-330—the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020—the American Women Quarters Program will feature coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of prominent American women.
Contributions may come from a wide spectrum of fields including, but not limited to, suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.
The women honored will come from ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse backgrounds. As required by the Public Law, no living person will be featured in the coin designs, and thus all the women honored must be deceased. The Mint will issue up to five coins with different reverse designs annually over the four-year period from 2022 through 2025.
The obverse (heads) of coins in the American Women Quarters Program will continue to feature a likeness of George Washington designed in a manner to distinguish it from the current image.
As stipulated by the Public Law, the Secretary of the Treasury selects the women to be honored following consultation with the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus.
CLICK HERE to submit recommendations for women to be honored via the following web portal established by the National Women’s History Museum.