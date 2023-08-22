South Arkansas’ energy sector is witnessing another unusual week during which activity is focused on brine and lithium only.
DRILLING PERMITS
Albemarle Corporation is the operator of the Albemarle Brine Supply Well 646-5, surface hole location 2,143 feet FSL and 278 feet FEL, and a proposed bottom hole at 1,091 feet FNL and 1,868 feet FWL in Section 36-16S-21W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Total vertical depth is 8,558 into the Smackover Zone, with a measured depth of 15,024 feet.
COMPLETIONS
Arkansas Lithium Corp. of El Dorado, the Arkansas business name of Standard Lithium, has announced the following well completions:
Carter-Moore No. 1, Section 4-17S-24W in a wildcat field in Lafayette County. This was a re-entry. Total depth was to 8,915 feet with perforations between 8,545 and 8,913 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work was finished May 23.
Montague No. 1, Section 17-17S-24W in a wildcat field in Lafayette County. Total depth was to 9,655 feet with perforations between 9,230 and 9,489 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work was completed June 2.
International Paper Co. No. 1, Section 5-17S-23W in a wildcat field in Lafayette County. This was a re-entry. Total depth was to 8,502 feet in the Smackover Zone, with perforations between 8,400 and 8,493 feet. Work was finished May 18.
Speer No. 1, 1,907 feet FNL and 1,040 feet FWL in Section 19-17S-22W in a wildcat field in Columbia County. Total depth was to 9,500 feet in the Smackover Zone with perforations between 8,841 and 9,022.5 feet. Work was finished May 30.
Beulah Taylor et.al., No. 1, Section 15-17S-23W in a wildcat field in Lafayette County. This was a re-entry. Total depth was to 8,596 feet with perforations between 8,536 and 8,820 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work was finished March 14.
Albemarle Corporation has completed Brine Supply Well 646-5 in Section 3-17S-21W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 15,024 feet. Work was finished March 27.