Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $459,655.50 in August, according to a report released September 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
In August, winnings of $286,026 were awarded in Columbia County. This is down from lottery ticket sales of $485,332.50 in July with winnings of $306,981 awarded.
According to the report, statewide Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $48,613,541.50 for the month of August with winnings of $32,250,310 awarded. This compares to sales of $49,667,889 in July with winnings of $33,535,013 awarded.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings as follows for the month of August.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $78,508 for August with winnings of $45,124 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $567,380 for August with winnings of $355,353 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $134,643 for August with winnings of $77,977 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $842,253.50 for August with winnings of $563,704 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $227,724 for August with winnings of $138,685 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $771,228.50 for August with winnings of $530,052 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,188,803.50 for August with winnings of $1,055,158 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had the following sales for the month of August.
Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $78,300; online sales $27,749; total sales $101,049.
Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, instant sales $52,466; online sales $6,556; total sales $59,022.
Dixie Mart No. 25, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, instant sales $29,200; online sales $2,465; total sales $31,665.
Dixie Mart No. 28, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $25,300; online sales $3,105; total sales $28,405.
Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, instant sales $22,900; online sales $2,037; total sales $24,937.
Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, instant sales $22,400; online sales $2,358; total sales $24,758.
E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, instant sales $20,000; online sales $4,400; total sales $24,000.
Dixie Mart No. 21, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $18,700; online sales $3,889; total sales $22,589.
Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $16,620; online sales $4,829; total sales $21,449.
Dixie Mart No. 23, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, instant sales $17,000; online sales $4,404; total sales $21,404.
Emerson Food Mart, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, instant sales $15,500; online sales $4,687; total sales $20,187.
Murphy USA 6925, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, instant sales $18,816; online sales $1,958; total sales $20,774.
Dixie Mart No. 27, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $17,300; online sales $1,772; total sales $19,072.
Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, instant sales $15,600; online sales $2,393; total sales $17,993.
Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, instant sales $16,800; online sales $1,384; total sales $18,184.
Walmart, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, instant sales $1,606; online sales $519; total sales $2,125.
Brookshire Food Store No. 81, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $1,518; total sales $130; total sales $1,648.