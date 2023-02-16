South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 14, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Jaderrick Deleon Gibson, 275 Columbia Road 27N, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 8.
Malinda McBride, 50 Columbia Road 288, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 13.
Lafayette
Lakishia Nicole Mayweather, P.O. Box 192, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 10.
Nevada
Ryan O'Neal and Crickett O'Neal, 1925 Hwy 24 E, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 6.
Dwayne Douglas White, A/K/A Dwayne Douglas White, 1310 W. 2nd St. N, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 9.
Union
Dale Raymond Reynolds, A/K/A Dale Raymond Reynolds Jr. P.O. Box 11433, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed February 6.
Angela Reed Reynolds, A/K/A Angela Kristen Reed, A/K/A Angela Kristen Miller, A/K/A Angela Miller, A/K/A Angela Reed Outlaw, P.O. Box 11433, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed February 6.
Jeffery Wayne Bridges and Stacie Lynn Bridges, 1584 Parkers Chapel Rd, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 9.
Flint Ricardo Fisher Jr., 1411 N. Miles Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 10.
Roselyn Delaine Choate, 2113 Strong Hwy, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 13.