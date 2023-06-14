The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission has written one drilling permit for a South Arkansas project in the past week.
Betty Production Company of Magnolia is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the McDonald Family Trust No. 1, 1,040 feet FNL and 2,360 feet FWL in Section 7-15S-24W in the Midway West Field of Lafayette County. Total depth is to 7,000 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work began June 8.
Jerry Langley Oil Company of Smackover has recompleted the Louis Werner “AB” No. 35 in Section 6-16S-16W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,490 feet in the Graves Zone, with perforations between 2,380 and 2,438 feet. Work was finished April 5. No production was noted.