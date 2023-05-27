Jaquarious D. Easter, 18, of Waldo died early Saturday as the result of a shooting in Stamps.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been called in to investigate the shooting that also left a 16-year-old youth from East Camden seriously injured.
The ASP said in a statement that at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, Lafayette County 911 received calls of gunshots at a block party on 2nd Street in Stamps. The Stamps Police Department responded and learned that two gunshot victims had been transported to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in separate private vehicles.
Easter was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old, who was not identified, was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock with injuries that are serious but not believed to be life threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact ASP CID at 870-777-4641.
Easter’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
According to magnoliareporter.com records, Easter was a 2022 graduate of Magnolia High School.