Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, along with the OEM, Lake Erling Fire Department, Arkansas Game & Fish, and officials from Barksdale Air Force Base were able to conduct a controlled detonation of the shell.
An investigation as to the origin of the grenade is ongoing.
KZHE-FM is the radio news partner of magnoliareporter.com.