One man was shot and killed and a second man is in custody following a Saturday morning shooting in Stamps.
According to a statement from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, a Stamps Police Department officer told the Lafayette County dispatch center about 5:30 a.m. that he heard shots fired in the area of 1st Street in Stamps.
After further investigation, the officer found Markeith Anderson, 29, of Lewisville with a visible gunshot wound at 159 Chestnut. An ambulance was sent to the scene and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but Anderson died.
Another man at the scene, Tony Cheatham, admitted to the officer that he had shot Anderson.
Cheatham has been booked into the Lafayette County Jail and was charged with manslaughter. He is awaiting his first court appearance.
The case in under investigation by the Arkansas State Police, Stamps Police Department, and Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.
Funeral arrangements for Anderson are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.