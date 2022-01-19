Lafayette County authorities are seeking to locate a juvenile who has been missing since Tuesday night.
Brayden Burton, 14, was last seen at his home in Buckner about 11:15 p.m.
He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing about 120 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair.
When last seen leaving his residence, Burton was wearing a white T-shirt and grey jogging pants.
Family members have made posts on Facebook saying that the youth ran away from his home.
Anyone knowing the youth’s whereabouts may call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at 870-921-4252.