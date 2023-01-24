COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County dropped to zero on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685

Total Active Cases: 30. Down six since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,551

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 0. Down 1 since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,459

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,732

Total Active Cases: 13. Down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,673

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,702

Total Active Cases: 35. Down five since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,545

Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,129

Total Active Cases: 48. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,877

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 994,310

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 124. Up 18 since Sunday.

Recovered cases: 977,033

Deaths: 12,788. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 253. Down 11 since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47. Down seven since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20. Up two since Sunday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you