The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County dropped to zero on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685
Total Active Cases: 30. Down six since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,551
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 0. Down 1 since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,459
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,732
Total Active Cases: 13. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,673
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,702
Total Active Cases: 35. Down five since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,545
Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,129
Total Active Cases: 48. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,877
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 994,310
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 124. Up 18 since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 977,033
Deaths: 12,788. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 253. Down 11 since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47. Down seven since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20. Up two since Sunday.