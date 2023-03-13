Arkansas State Police have located the vehicle believed to be involved in Thursday’s hit-and-run pedestrian fatality that occurred on U.S. 82 west of Stamps.
Joseph Miller, 85, of Springhill, LA, was visiting family in Arkansas when he was struck and killed about 5:56 a.m.
The ASP said in a brief statement that the investigation into the death is continuing and that more Information will be released as it becomes available.
The ASP didn’t comment on whether the vehicle was, in fact, a 2006-2007 model, silver-colored Toyota RAV4. Late last week, the ASP asked the public to be on the lookout for such a vehicle, and that it likely sustained significant damage to the front passenger (right) side.
An initial Arkansas State Police report said that Miller was walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.