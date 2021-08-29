The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person.
Joe Floyd Morgan Jr. is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is in his mid to late 50s.
It is possible that Morgan is traveling on foot in an unknown direction
The Sheriff’s Office is also attempting to locate Morgan’s family or friends.
People with information of Morgan’s location or who may have tips may call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in Lewisville at 870-921-4252. You can remain anonymous.