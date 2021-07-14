Galvanic Energy, an Oklahoma company that has thousands of acres of brine leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thinks South Arkansas may be on the brink of world leadership in lithium production.
“Our goals are to create a successful brine operation and attract a large portion of the newly evolving lithium-battery supply chain and producers to the region. This will be a game-changer for Southern Arkansas,” said Brent Wilson, Galvanic Energy chief executive officer.
Lithium, a metal that is one of the basic chemical elements, is used in rechargeable batteries. Lithium production is soaring globally as world demand rises for electric-powered vehicles.
Canadian-based Standard Lithium is working with Lanxess, a German company with a bromine plant in El Dorado, to extract lithium directly from the same saltwater brine from which bromine is produced. Standard Lithium already has a lithium pilot plant running. A larger facility is planned.
Standard Lithium says its process is more environmentally friendly than other methods. These methods involve extracting lithium from hard rock ore mining, or bringing lithium-bearing saltwater to the surface and evaporating the water in large basins, leaving lithium behind. In El Dorado, Standard Lithium uses a closed-loop system that takes brine that Lanxess has already processed for bromine. Standard Lithium uses a propriety method to extract lithium. Once the brine has run through Standard Lithium’s facility, Lanxess injects the remaining brine back into the Smackover Formation beneath South Arkansas.
Standard Lithium said two months ago that it’s working with Tetra Technologies to assess the lithium potential of Tetra’s 27,262 net acres of brine leases. Tetra’s leases are also in Columbia and Lafayette counties but are generally located north of the acreage Saltwerx has leased.
Saltwerk, a subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based Galvanic Energy, issued a statement on July 1 saying that it has secured -- and is continuing to secure – lithium and bromine leases across a 100,000-acre prospect overlying the Smackover Formation within Columbia and Lafayette counties.
“Under the current footprint of the Saltwerk prospect, the resource in place is estimated at 4 million tons LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) and 8.5 million tons of bromine. Resources in place were calculated using existing petroleum and geochemical data,” the Saltwerk statement said.
Galvanic Energy’s Wilson recently responded via email to several questions posed to him by magnoliareporter.com about the announcement from Galvanic’s Saltwerk subsidiary.
Wilson said that to develop a project of this scale, “Saltwerx will certainly rely on the expertise of multiple specialized companies who can carry out roles ranging from facilities design to product transportation. As such, we have been in discussions with a number of companies and contractors, some of which have already begun work on certain aspects of the project.”
Wilson said the July 1 announcement capped 2 ½ years of work by Saltwerk.
“Our geoscience exploration work in southern Arkansas began in late 2018. Being familiar with brine chemistries and brine mining operations in other U.S. oil and gas plays, we were drawn to the area because of the brine production history of the Smackover Formation and the abundance of accessible data,” he said.
Saltwerx began reviewing mineral ownership and running property titles in mid-2019.
“We began brine leasing in early 2020 once we determined there was sufficient open acreage to commence the project,” Wilson said.
“Saltwerx leases are in the first two years of a 25-year term, prepaid on the first five years, which is consistent with industry standards,” Wilson said.
Albemarle Corporation is Columbia County’s major brine leaseholder with thousands of acres in production for a half century, feeding bromine processing plants in Columbia and Union counties.
Albemarle is a world leader in lithium production but doesn’t extract any from South Arkansas brine. Albemarle officials have said they’re keeping an eye on what Standard Lithium and Lanxess are doing in El Dorado, but haven’t publicly expressed plans to emulate them.
Wilson acknowledges that Saltwerk is not paying what Albemarle pays property owners for brine leases.
“Admittedly, our initial payment is less than other operators for the following reasons. Unlike Albemarle which has a mature facility and a well-established revenue-generating operation, and Tetra who is extending its leasehold out to a second 25-year term, Saltwerx is in an early start-up phase, which is capital intensive.
“Additionally, Saltwerx is stepping out and leasing in unproven areas of the Smackover Formation – 95% of our acreage is being leased for the first time for brine. Given the inherent risks, the project requires certain cost limitations to be viable,” Wilson said.
South Arkansas’ long history of oil, natural gas and brine production gave Galvanic Energy enough data to create a 3D simulated model of the Smackover Formation and the associated reservoir. This allows the company to estimate the amount of bromine and lithium available.
“While some independent testing has already been completed to verify the data and model, additional testing is ongoing. The drilling of production wells won’t commence until we complete leasing activity and initial research work, which will dictate our well field design and well locations,” Wilson said.
Saltwerk made its July 1 announcement for two reasons, he said.
“First, we wanted to formally introduce ourselves to the community. Due to the extremely competitive and risky nature of exploration, we had to work quietly and efficiently to establish an uninhibited footprint among 3,000 unique, private mineral owners. This was extremely challenging and couldn’t have been done without some influential leaders within your community who have ambitious goals for economic opportunities in southern Arkansas.
“Second, we needed to increase our visibility among potential investors and end users of the brine products we look to bring to market. Currently, most lithium is produced in Australia and South America, which is then shipped to Asia for processing and battery production. Given the push for a U.S. lithium battery supply chain, we need to bring to light the sizeable resource – 4 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent – the Saltwerx Smackover Prospect potentially adds to the overall U.S. reserve base, which is currently estimated at nearly 7.5 million tons according to the USGS,” Wilson said.
“With regard to lithium, South Arkansas has the potential of becoming a global market disruptor, shifting power away from lithium and battery producing countries. This will empower the United States by securing domestic resources and supporting a rapidly evolving electric vehicle and storage industry,” Wilson said.
Lithium isn’t Galvanic Energy’s sole focus, Wilson said.
“When it comes to bromine, South Arkansas has established itself as the world leader, producing 40% of the global share. We would like nothing more than to see that number exceed 50%.”