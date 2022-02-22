Lafayette County lawmen have broken up a money counterfeiting operation.
Sheriff Obie Sims said in a press release that on Friday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paula Richmond, 45, on a Miller County warrant.
She is being held on the warrant and on several pending Lafayette County charges including forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of controlled substances relating to records maintaining premises, conduct constituting conspiracy, and proximity to certain facilities.
During a search, lawmen found multiple printers, a laptop computer, and other devices used to make counterfeit currency. There were multiple items associated with money having already been printed, as well as narcotics and paraphernalia.
Also on Friday, Richmond’s “significant other,” James Hoss, 44, was arrested in Springhill, LA and faces the same charges as Richmond. He is being held at the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office Bayou Dorcheat facility.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette County DTF thanked assisting agencies, especially the Springhill Police Department.