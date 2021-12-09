South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 7, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Aleisa R. Seals, A/K/A Alesia R Andrews, A/K/A Aleisa R. Burton, 601 Ruth Street, Apt. 22, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed December 7.
Lafayette
Kathy Ann Smith, 711 Lake St., Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 6.
Ouachita
Frank Douglas Remick Jr., P.O. Box 402, Bearden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 30.
Billy Wayne Looney Jr., 212 Cedar St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 3.