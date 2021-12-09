Bankruptcy

One Columbia County bankruptcy case has been filed since our last report.

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 7, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

Aleisa R. Seals, A/K/A Alesia R Andrews, A/K/A Aleisa R. Burton, 601 Ruth Street, Apt. 22, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed December 7.

Lafayette

Kathy Ann Smith, 711 Lake St., Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 6.

Ouachita

Frank Douglas Remick Jr., P.O. Box 402, Bearden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 30.

Billy Wayne Looney Jr., 212 Cedar St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 3.

