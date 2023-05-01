Tornado

A Titan Tornado like this one crashed Sunday near the Mars Hill community, killing its pilot.

 Titan Aircraft

Christopher Bailey, 46, of Homer, LA, was identified Monday as the pilot who died in the crash of a single-engine airplane about 5 p.m. Sunday in Lafayette County.

The crash happened after the airplane took off from a private airstrip along Lafayette County Road 18, near the Mars Hill community south of Lewisville.

Bailey was the only person on board the Titan Tornado.

The Titan Tornado is a single-engine, single-seat plane that is classified as a kit-built, light sport aircraft. It has an overhead wing and is powered by a Rotax “pusher” style engine. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the aircraft that Bailey was flying was built in 2007.

