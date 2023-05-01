Christopher Bailey, 46, of Homer, LA, was identified Monday as the pilot who died in the crash of a single-engine airplane about 5 p.m. Sunday in Lafayette County.
The crash happened after the airplane took off from a private airstrip along Lafayette County Road 18, near the Mars Hill community south of Lewisville.
Bailey was the only person on board the Titan Tornado.
The Titan Tornado is a single-engine, single-seat plane that is classified as a kit-built, light sport aircraft. It has an overhead wing and is powered by a Rotax “pusher” style engine. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the aircraft that Bailey was flying was built in 2007.