Rhonda Gray has announced her candidacy for Lafayette County Sheriff, subject to the Republican Party primary.
Gray has worked with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office for seven years, but has a total of 17 year of law enforcement experience. She is lieutenant over the patrol deputies as well as the Criminal Investigation Division.
Gray is a transplant from north Arkansas but has made her home at Lake Erling for the past five years. She resides there with her two sons and her dachshund, Atticus. She also has two daughters and two brothers in north Arkansas.
Gray said that if she is elected, Kris Carr will be her chief deputy. He has worked with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office for four years.
“I hope that I am given the honor to become the next sheriff of this wonderful county. I believe tha together wach and every one of us can make this a better place and an area that our children will be proud of. I believe in our people and I believe in our abilities to always strive to do better. I hope that I get the chance to show Lafayette County just that.”