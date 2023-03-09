A Buckner man was struck and killed about 5:56 a.m. Thursday as he walked along U.S. 82 in Stamps.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Joseph Miller, 85, was in the eastbound lane of traffic when an eastbound vehicle operated by an unknown driver hit him.
Miller died at the scene.
Law enforcement continues to search for the vehicle.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
The body was released to Smith Funeral Home of Stamps.
Trooper Brian Palmer investigated the death for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.