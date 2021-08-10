Oil and gas activity in three South Arkansas counties has been reported to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
DRILLING PERMITS
Jerry Langley Oil Company LLC of Smackover is the operator and Sewell Drilling LLC is the contractor for two wells in a wildcat field in Ouachita County. Both will be drilled to a maximum depth of 3,500 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work will start August 30.
The Equus Alliance Nunnally No. 1 will be 1,801 feet FNL and 883 feet FEL in Section 35-12S-18W.
The Equus Alliance Neely OWI No. 1 will be 2,278 feet FSL and 1,203 feet FWL in Section 31-12S-17 W.
RECOMPLETION
Mission Creek Operating Co. of Magnolia has recompleted the Bodcaw “G” No 1 in Section 29-17S-23W in the McKamie Patton Field of Lafayette County. Total depth is to 6,990 feet in the Gloyd Zone with perforations 4,772-4,775 feet. Daily production is 72 barrels. Work was finished July 16.
WORKOVERS
Mission Creek Operating has finished two workovers, both in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County.
The Souter-Whitlow No. 8, Section 21-18S-21W, was drilled to 8,785 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,630 and 8,770 feet. Daily production is 11 mcf of gas. Work was finished June 30.
The Cassie McWilliams No. 5 was drilled to 8,705 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,622 and 8,410 feet. Daily production is 11 barrels of oil and 9 mcf of gas. Work was finished July 13.
