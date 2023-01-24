Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $442,771.50 in December 2022, according to a report released earlier this month by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
This is down from sales of $446,206 in November 2022.
According to the ASL report, for December Columbia County had $269,299 in prize winnings awarded. This is up from prize winnings of $248,326 awarded in November.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $49,978,201 in December. According to the report, this is down from $56,330,963 in November. For December Arkansas had winnings of $31,208,161 awarded, down from $34,919,988 awarded in November.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded as follows for the month of December.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $67,087.50 in December, with winnings of $38,734 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $534,094.50 in December, with winnings of $325,744 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $154,404 in December, with winnings of $98,283 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $735,737 in December, with winnings of $442,809 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $214,111.50 in December, with winnings of $127,552.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $761,231.50 in December, with winnings of $680,441 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,221,805 in December, with winnings of $781,088 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of December.
1.Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $101,895.50, average weekly sales $25,473.88.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $43,938.00, average weekly sales $10,984.50.
3. Flash Market No. 289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $41,461.50, average weekly sales $10,365.38.
4. Flash Market No. 285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $34,675.50, average weekly sales $8,668.88.
5. Flash Market No. 287, 1119 S. Jackson St., total net sales $32,946.50, average weekly sales $8,236.63.
6. Flash Market No. 286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $29,912.50, average weekly sales $7,478.13.
7. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales $27,010.00, average weekly sales $6,752.50.
8. E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $25,855, average weekly sales $6,463.75.
9. Murphy USA 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, total net sales $20,536.50, average weekly sales $5,134.13.
10. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $16,870.50, average weekly sales $4,217.63.
11. Flash Market No. 288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $16,732.50, average weekly sales $4,183.13.
12. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $14,654.50, average weekly sales $3,663.63.
13 Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, total net sales $12,561, average weekly sales $3,140.25.
14. Tobacco SuperStore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $11,258, average weekly sales $2,814.50.
15. Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, total net sales $7,769.50, average weekly sales $1,942.38.
16. Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $3,348, average weekly sales $837.
17. Brookshire Food Store No. 81, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $1,346.50, average weekly sales $336.63.