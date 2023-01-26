South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 24, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Articles of Dissolution, RCCW, LLC, Chad White, 226 South Pine, Magnolia filed 1/17/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Southwest AR Resource Conservation & Development Project Area, Inc, Steve Whitehead, 460 Columbia Road, Magnolia filed 1/18/23.
Tax Contact Update, Southwest AR Resource Conservation & Development Project Area, Inc., Steve Whitehead, 460 Columbia Road 43, Magnolia filed 1/18/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Whitehead Construction Co., Inc., 460 Columbia Road43, Magnolia filed 1/18/23.
Lafayette
Certificate of Organization, Lowe's 4 Way Transport LLC, Devontae Lowe, 407 Warren St., Lewisville filed 1/17/23.
Articles of Incorporation, Power Bancshares, Inc, Derick Murway, 208 W. 4th St., Bradley filed 1/17/23.
Nevada
Certificate of Organization, BD Counseling LLC, Franklin Jones, 930 Section Line Ave., Prescott filed 1/17/23.
Ouachita
Application for Fictitious Name, Greater St. Paul Christian Book Store, LLC, Alonzo Bennett, 896 South Adams Ave., Camden filed 1/17/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, South Ark Park, LLC, 1570 Columbia Road 66, Stephens filed 1/20/23.
Articles of Incorporation, Tom Tidwell Insurance Agency, Inc., Tom Tidwell, 600 Cash Road SW, Camden filed 1/20/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Stu-Co Hospitality, LLC, Lance Stuart, 113 Ouachita 573, Camden filed 1/20/23.
Union
Reinstatement, Barrow, Inc, David A. Barrow, 129 Barrow Hill, El Dorado filed 1/17/23.
Articles of Incorporation, El Dorado Global Methodist Church, Amy Machen, 106 Promise Land Drive, El Dorado filed 1/17/23.
Certificate of Organization, Renfro's Carnival Creations, LLC, 615 Broadway St., Smackover filed 1/17/23.
Certificate of Organization, Emia Taki' Self Care LLC, Emia Taki' Steward, 3516 Pearl St., El Dorado filed 1/17/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, EC Hospitality, Inc., F. Mattison Thomas III, 103 E. Main St., Suite D, El Dorado filed 1/18/23.
Change of Registered Agent Or Office, Cole's Jewelers & Mfg. LLC, Cindy Leverette, 710 North West Ave., El Dorado filed 1/19/23.
Miscellaneous Filing, Cole's Jewelers & Mfg. LLC, Cindy Leverette, 710 North West Ave., El Dorado filed 1/19/23.
Change of Registered Agent Or Office, CW Properties Of El Dorado LLC, Cindy Leverette, 428 Perdue Road, El Dorado filed 1/19/23.
Miscellaneous Filing, CW Properties Of El Dorado LLC, Cindy Leverette, 428 Perdue Road, El Dorado filed 1/19/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Moore-Peralta Properties, LLC, Kelly Bartholomew Peralta, 800 W. 5th St., El Dorado filed 1/20/23.
Certificate of Organization, Clergyhouse, LLC, Gary W. Sewell, 3400 Junction City Highway, El Dorado filed 1/20/23.