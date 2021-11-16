An Oklahoma company that has expressed interest in lithium and bromine production in Southwest Arkansas has received a drilling permit from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Galvanic Energy LLC of Moore, OK is attempting the re-entry of the Miller No. 1-24, 1,700 feet FSL and 400 feet FWL in Section 24-18S-24W in a wildcat field in Lafayette County. Permit depth is to 10,848 feet into the Smackover Formation. Work began November 1.
Galvanic Energy has said previously that it has acquired thousands of acres in brine leases in both Lafayette and Columbia counties across a 100,000-acre area. A statement issued in July by Galvanic’s Saltwerk subsidiary said that under the “current footprint” of the Saltwerx prospect, “the resource in place is estimated by 4 million tons LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent and 8.5 million tons of bromine.”
The well location is north of Lafayette County Road 17, west of Arkansas 53 and north of Lake Erling.
Also receiving a drilling permit was Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado. It is the operator and Sewell Drilling Co. is the contractor for the Andress No. 1, 2,310 feet FNL and 2,290 feet FEL in Section 16-17S-16Q in the Lisbon Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 6,900 feet in the Smackover Limestone. Work begins today.
Quanico reports that its Goldberry No. 1 in the Strong Field of Union County was a dry hole. It was located in Section 22018S-12W and was drilled to 6,351 feet.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has reported results of the workovers of five wells, all in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County, and all drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone.
The DMCVU No. 79 was drilled into Section 14-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,725 feet, with perforations between 6,593 and 8,663 feet. Daily production is 3.4 barrels and 9.3 mcf of gas. Work was finished October 12.
The Franks-Warnock No. 5 was drilled into Section 15-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,800 feet, with perforations between 6,679 and 8,606 feet. Daily production is 1.67 barrels and 15.5 mcf of gas. Work was finished October 18.
The Jones No. 5 was drilled into Section 18-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,650 feet, with perforations between 7,026 and 8,550 feet. Daily production is 8.4 barrels and 18.3 mcf of gas. Work was finished October 19.
The Phillips-Williamson No. 5 was drilled into Section 19-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,732 feet, with perforations between 6,618 and 8,544 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels and 3.3 mcf of gas. Work was finished October 26.
The Snider Estate 3 was drilled into Section 21-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,621 feet, with perforations between 6,662 and 8,517 feet. Daily production is 3.3 barrels and 17.3 mcf of gas. Work was finished October 14.