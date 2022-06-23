South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 21, 2022 according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Becoming H E R Essentials LLC, Diva Lascena Wheeler, 1515 Blackberry St., Magnolia filed 6/13/22.
Goldtre'z Clothing LLC, Ronald Runyan, 108 North 5th Ave., McNeil filed 6/15/22.
Dr. Hillary Udeh, MD, PLLC, Hillary O. Udeh, 207 W. Garland No. 5, Magnolia filed 6/15/22.
ASK Investments LLC, Dylan Blayne Keith, 445 Columbia Road 11E, Magnolia filed 6/16/22.
Darrett Learning Institute, LLC, Julia Smith, 533 Magnolia, Magnolia filed 6/16/22.
Lafayette
WMR Services LLC, Candice Danielski, 3386 Hwy 160, Bradley filed 6/13/22.
Royalties Ect., LLC, Debra J. Downs, 223 Lafayette Drive No. 81, Stamps filed 6/14/22.
Nevada
Mama D'z Ktry Kitchen LLC, Shasta Dansby, 373 West Elm St., Apt. B, Prescott filed 6/13/22.
Gambc LLC, Gemar Mixon, 1981 U.S. Hwy 371 W, Prescott filed 6/14/22.
Ouachita
Zack May Foundation Inc., Nickolas Alexander May, 965 Memory Lane, Camden filed 6/15/22.
CRM AR LLC, Jamie Semple, 116 Agee SW, Camden filed 6/15/22.
KBA Technology & Security LLC, Kenneth Bernard Askew, 612 Carver Ave., Camden filed 6/15/22.
Fitted Just For You, LLC, Yolanda Jackson, 460 Chestnut, Camden filed 6/16/22.
Union
McDonald Rental Properties LLC, Robert S. McDonald, 1401 Sumac St., Smackover filed 6/13/22.
Ma Underground Construction LLC, Wesley Satterfield, 608 N. College Ave., El Dorado filed 6/13/22.
Nevada Oil Acquisition, LLC, Blake Williamson, 110 Whittlers Notch, El Dorado filed 6/14/22.
L&S Trays & More LLC, Shanequa Billings, 1307 Pigeon Hill Road, Strong filed 6/14/22.
The Indexers' Workshop LLC, Joanna B. Kuhn, 443 N. Washington Ave., Ste B, El Dorado filed 6/15/22.
State Line Pharmacy PLLC, Jami Lucas, 1501 N. Main St., Junction City filed 6/16/22.