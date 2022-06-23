Incorporations

Five Columbia County businesses have been incorporated since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 21, 2022 according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Columbia

Becoming H E R Essentials LLC, Diva Lascena Wheeler, 1515 Blackberry St., Magnolia filed 6/13/22.

Goldtre'z Clothing LLC, Ronald Runyan, 108 North 5th Ave., McNeil filed 6/15/22.

Dr. Hillary Udeh, MD, PLLC, Hillary O. Udeh, 207 W. Garland No. 5, Magnolia filed 6/15/22.

ASK Investments LLC, Dylan Blayne Keith, 445 Columbia Road 11E, Magnolia filed 6/16/22.

Darrett Learning Institute, LLC, Julia Smith, 533 Magnolia, Magnolia filed 6/16/22.

Lafayette

WMR Services LLC, Candice Danielski, 3386 Hwy 160, Bradley filed 6/13/22.

Royalties Ect., LLC, Debra J. Downs, 223 Lafayette Drive No. 81, Stamps filed 6/14/22.

Nevada

Mama D'z Ktry Kitchen LLC, Shasta Dansby, 373 West Elm St., Apt. B, Prescott filed 6/13/22.

Gambc LLC, Gemar Mixon, 1981 U.S. Hwy 371 W, Prescott filed 6/14/22.

Ouachita

Zack May Foundation Inc., Nickolas Alexander May, 965 Memory Lane, Camden filed 6/15/22.

CRM AR LLC, Jamie Semple, 116 Agee SW, Camden filed 6/15/22.

KBA Technology & Security LLC, Kenneth Bernard Askew, 612 Carver Ave., Camden filed 6/15/22.

Fitted Just For You, LLC, Yolanda Jackson, 460 Chestnut, Camden filed 6/16/22.

Union

McDonald Rental Properties LLC, Robert S. McDonald, 1401 Sumac St., Smackover filed 6/13/22.

Ma Underground Construction LLC, Wesley Satterfield, 608 N. College Ave., El Dorado filed 6/13/22.

Nevada Oil Acquisition, LLC, Blake Williamson, 110 Whittlers Notch, El Dorado filed 6/14/22.

L&S Trays & More LLC, Shanequa Billings, 1307 Pigeon Hill Road, Strong filed 6/14/22.

The Indexers' Workshop LLC, Joanna B. Kuhn, 443 N. Washington Ave., Ste B, El Dorado filed 6/15/22.

State Line Pharmacy PLLC, Jami Lucas, 1501 N. Main St., Junction City filed 6/16/22.

