An airplane crash in Lafayette County on Sunday killed one person.
Details are sketchy for the crash that took place near Lafayette County Road 18, southwest of Lewisville.
The Arkansas State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. The FAA has not yet released a preliminary report and there was no information about the victim’s name, type of aircraft involved, circumstances of the crash and other details.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com.